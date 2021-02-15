BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 61.7% in January

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 173,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. 4,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

