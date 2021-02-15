Brokers Set Expectations for Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $474.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average is $392.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

