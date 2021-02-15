Brokers Set Expectations for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.01 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

