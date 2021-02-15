Brokers Set Expectations for LIFULL Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LIFULL in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LIFULL’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LIFULL had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $4.06 on Monday. LIFULL has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

