Brokers Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $192.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.