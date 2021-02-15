Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $153.33

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 995,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $217.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.