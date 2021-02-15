Brokerages Set Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Target Price at €33.25

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.42 ($39.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.34 ($46.28). 896,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.73. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

