Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $14.33

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of EB opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

