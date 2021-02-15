Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $14.33

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of EB opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.