Brokerages Set Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Price Target at GBX 681.40

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 655.50 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 656.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 20.97 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46).

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

