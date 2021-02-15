Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $64.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $64.29 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $113.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $289.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.84 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $230,547. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $44.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,120.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $835.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.35.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.