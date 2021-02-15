Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

fuboTV stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 356,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,432. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $26,787,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $14,619,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $11,921,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

