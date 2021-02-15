Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

FBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 11,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.