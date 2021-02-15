Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $22.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $58.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.33 million, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 25,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,641. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

