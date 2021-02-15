Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $269.35. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,769. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.51. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

