Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 176,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

