Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $930.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $942.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.14 million. Ventas reported sales of $996.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,812 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

