Brokerages Anticipate Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunworks.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of SUNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. 46,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711,338. The firm has a market cap of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

