Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.75). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,780,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,083. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $233.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.