Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 2,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

