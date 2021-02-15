Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.99 Million

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $254.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.30 million to $259.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $238.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 863,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

