Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

