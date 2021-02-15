BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

