BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,763 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of HWM opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

