BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,369 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.