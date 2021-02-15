BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

YY stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

