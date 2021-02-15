BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after buying an additional 267,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

