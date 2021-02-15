BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.13 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

