BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

