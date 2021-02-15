Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $197,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

