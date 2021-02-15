Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

