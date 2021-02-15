Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $288,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

LNT stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

