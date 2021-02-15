Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ball by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ball by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 193,324 shares of company stock valued at $18,291,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

