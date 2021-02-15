Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

