Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.