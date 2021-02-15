BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPXXY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

