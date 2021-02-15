Boston Partners Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 436,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $29.93 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.