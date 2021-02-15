Boston Partners Sells 6,883 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

