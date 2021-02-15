Boston Partners Sells 17,233 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vectrus were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.