Boston Partners Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 132,094 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HP were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

