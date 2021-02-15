Boston Partners Has $14.28 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,396 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.49% of Momo worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

