Boston Partners Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

