Boston Partners Acquires 24,902 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $34.37 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $665.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

