Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 757 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $290.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

