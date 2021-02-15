Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,219 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

TCOM stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

