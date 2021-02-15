Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NEE opened at $83.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

