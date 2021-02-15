Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $342,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.