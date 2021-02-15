Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 4,214 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 258.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

