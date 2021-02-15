BoringDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $31.84 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $6.76 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $552.74 or 0.01137090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00091938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00407205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185636 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

