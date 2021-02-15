BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

