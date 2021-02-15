Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Short Interest Update

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BOGN opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Bogen Communications International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

