Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Short Interest Update

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BOGN opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Bogen Communications International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Bogen Communications International Company Profile
